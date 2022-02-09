Suspect sought after suspicious fires burn detached garage, motor home in Deschutes River Woods

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies are seeking a suspect in two suspicious fires Tuesday night that damaged a detached garage and motor home at a property in Deschutes River Woods, a fire official said.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews responded around 8:30 p.m. to the reported garage fire in the 60100 block of Cinder Butte Road, Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said.

The residents were home, spotted the garage fire and called Deschutes County 911 dispatchers, Derlacki said.

As fire crews arrived, another fire was found in an adjacent motor home, the fire official said. Crews were able to quickly stop the fire and contain them to the garage and a motor home.

“The fires appear to be intentionally set, but the investigation is ongoing,” Derlacki said in a news release. No injuries were reported.

A suspect in the case left the area just before the occupants spotted the fire and is being sought by the sheriff’s office, Derlacki said, deferring to that agency for more details.

The fires also damaged an older motor home and storage in the garage, with total damage estimated at $20,000.

Derlacki said more information will be released as available.