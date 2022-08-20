Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 6,500 acres, still 0% contained; update on other blazes

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More than 860 firefighters are working to contain the nearly 3-week-old Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake on the Willamette National Forest, which has now burned more than 6,500 acres and is still at zero containment, officials said Saturday.

Here's the Saturday morning update for the Cedar Creek and the Windigo, Potter and Big Swamp fires:

Cedar Creek Fire

Size: 6,528 acres

Contained: 0%

Start Date: August 1, 2022

Location: 15 miles E of Oakridge, OR

Cause: Lightning

Total personnel: 863

Resources: 17 engines

20 crews

40 heavy equipment

7 helicopters

Current Situation: Helicopters dropped water Friday to slow the spread of the eastern edge of the fire. Weather conditions also improved which assisted firefighters who are conducting a “burnout” operation above Black Creek Road (FR 2421). The 2421 Road has been prepared as a fireline and once the firefighters bring fire down to the road it will provide an “anchor point” for continuing strategic burning operations to reinforce the line. Night shift crews patrolled the area overnight to ensure the fire stays north of the road. Huckleberry Flats OHV Area will remain open through the weekend but will close on Monday. Please watch for fire traffic if entering that area.

Today’s Activities: Pacific Northwest Team 3 is now managing the Slapjack Fire, which is burning south of Hills Creek Reservoir. Slapjack is about 3.5 acres and the resources being used to contain it consist of hand crews, helicopters, and other specialized personnel and equipment. On the Cedar Creek Fire, crews will use a drone and helicopters to continue bringing low-intensity fire closer to FR 2421, as conditions allow. Heavy helicopters are available to cool hotspots and slow the fires’ spread. Crews are working to prep a shaded fuel break east of Oakridge as a contingency line to protect Oakridge, if wind pushes the fire west.

Evacuations: None.

Weather: Conditions are expected to be warmer and drier than yesterday, especially at elevations above four thousand feet. Cloud cover is expected to burn off by the afternoon, allowing aviation resources to assist firefighting efforts. Light westerly winds are anticipated to continue, with stronger winds along the ridgelines.

Closures: An Area Closure is in place for the Cedar Creek Fire. This includes all trailheads and dispersed camping west and north of Waldo Lake. The lake itself, campgrounds, and trails (including the PCT) on the east side remain open. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place.

Restrictions: Fire restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest with the exception of the Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas. All campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any other fires will be prohibited, except in designated campgrounds. Portable cooking stoves, lanterns, and heaters using liquefied or bottled fuel are still allowed if they can be switched on and off. Motorized vehicles may operate only on designated trails and roads, including within the Huckleberry Flats and Santiam Pass OHV areas.

Smoke: Smoke Forecast Outlooks are available at https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook.

Fire Information: Office Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM | Phone: 541-201-2335 | Email: 2022.cedarcreek@firenet.gov | Online: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8307/ | https://www.facebook.com/CedarCreekFire2022/ | https://www.facebook.com/willamettenf | https://twitter.com/willametteNF | YouTube: https://www.tinyurl.com/cedarcreekfireyoutube

Potter Fire Wildfire

News – 3 hrs. ago

Windigo-Potter-Big Swamp - Fire Update

August 20, 2022

Fire Information Phone: 541-625-0687 (8am - 7pm) Email: 2022.Windigo@firenet.gov

Potter Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8291/

Windigo Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8292/

Big Swamp InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8323/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WindigoPotterBigSwampFireInfo/

Today: Firefighters have been using helicopter water bucket drops to cool two nearby lightning-caused fires. Fire crews will be assessing these new fires today. On the Potter Fire, firefighters will be securing, strengthening, and deepening containment lines while continuing to mitigate hazard trees along roads. On the Big Swamp Fire, crews will continue mop-up and work on suppression repairs. Work on the Windigo Fire is rapidly winding down as firefighters complete their repair work to roads and fire control lines.

Weather: A warming and drying trend is expected over the next few days, with today’s temperatures in the lower 80s with relative humidity between 30-35%. For smoke information visit: AirNow.gov.

Potter Fire: Yesterday, the Potter Fire continued to creep down Potter Mountain towards established containment lines. Fire crews performed a small tactical firing operation in the northwestern portion of the fire to tie together and strengthen fire control lines. Firefighters cleared vegetation along Forest Roads 2154 and 2134 on the southern and western portions of the fire and patrolled around the fire perimeter. Crews began to remove danger trees along the roads on the western side of the fire.

Big Swamp Fire: Fire crews patrolled and mopped up to extinguish remaining hotspots close to fire control lines. Some islands of remaining fuels continued to burn inside established lines.

Windigo Fire: Minimal fire activity was observed yesterday. Fire crews completed rehabilitation of the Pacific Crest Trail corridor near the Windigo Fire. Firefighters continued their work to clear roads and mitigate hazard trees along transportation corridors.

Resources: 21 hand crews, 15 engines, 3 dozers, 7 water tenders, 6 Type 1 helicopters. Total personnel 760.

Closures: For firefighter and public safety, follow the Big Swamp, Windigo, and Potter Fires.

Additional Potter Fire Road Closure - https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/umpqua/alerts-notices

Pacific Crest Trail – visit https://www.pcta.org/discover-the-trail/closures/oregon/ for more information.

Public Safety: As fire activity diminishes, hazards from fire effects and suppression activities remain. Crews and equipment continue to use roads for both suppression and post-fire suppression repair. Activities like brushing and chipping along roadsides and falling trees remain hazards on the landscape. You can help keep firefighters and the public safe by adhering to the closure orders until they are officially lifted.

Windigo Fire

Acreage: Approx. 1,007 acres

Containment: 95%

Location: 20 mi SW of La Pine, OR

Cause: Lightning

Potter Fire

Acreage: Approx. 614 acres

Containment: 44%

Location: 8 mi NE of Toketee Lake

Cause: Lightning

Big Swamp

Acreage: Approx. 121 acres

Containment: 29%

Location: 6.5 mi N of Lemolo Lake

Cause: Lightning