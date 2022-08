A fire broke out Monday evening at a home in the 19800 block of Mahogany Street in southwest Bend, displacing a family of three. The cause is under investigation, a Bend Fire official said, and no injuries were reported.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.