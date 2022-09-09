Deschutes National Forest expands area closure as Cedar Creek Fire grows to over 33,000 acres

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest on Friday expanded the temporary emergency closure area implemented as a result of the increased fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire, which has now topped 33,000 acres.

The Cedar Creek Fire is currently burning approximately 20 miles west of La Pine. For the safety of the public and firefighters, the Bend-Fort Rock and Crescent Ranger Districts on the Deschutes National Forest will temporarily close all Forest Service-managed roads, trailheads and trails within the temporary Cedar Creek Fire Closure (#06-01-22-03) area (See attached map). This closure will remain in place until rescinded.

The following are closed under the temporary Cedar Creek Fire Closure Order (Closure #06-01-22-03) –

Trailheads –

• Blue Lagoon Trailhead

• Charlton Lake Trailhead

• Corral Swamp Trailhead

• Deer Lake Trailhead

• Elk Lake Trailhead

• Irish & Taylor Trailhead

• Lemish Lake Trailhead

• Lucky Lake Trailhead

• Many Lakes Trailhead

• Moore Creek Trailhead

• Sisters-Mirror Lake Trailhead

• Six Lakes Trailhead

• Winopee Lake Trailhead

Campground & Recreation Sites --

• Big Cove Boat-In Campground

• Browns Crossing Wildlife Viewing

• Browns Mountain Boating

• Cow Meadow Campground

• Crane Prairie Campground & Day Use Area

• Cultus Corral Horse Camp

• Cultus Lake Campground & Day Use Area

• Cultus Lake Picnic Area

• Deschutes Bridge

• Lava Lake Campground & Day Use Area

• Little Cove Boat-In Campground

• Little Cultus Campground & Boat Ramp

• Little Lava Lake Campground & Day Use Area

• Mile Camp Day Use

• North Davis Creek Campground & Boat Ramp

• Osprey Point Interpretive Trail

• Quinn River Campground & Day Use

• Rock Creek Campground & Day Use

• West Cultus Boat-In Campground

This closure also specifically closes the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) from Highway 58 north to the intersection with the Wickiup Plains Trail #12.2. Long distance hikers can rejoin the PCT at the Devils Lake/Wickiup Plains Trailhead. Visit the pcta.org for current information about closures.

The Cedar Creek Fire was caused by a lightning strike reported on August 1 and is burning on the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests. The fire is now 33,099 acres and is 12% contained. The fire is currently being managed by Northwest Incident Management Team 6 on the west side and Alaska Interagency Incident Management Team 1 on the east side. For information on the Cedar Creek Fire, please visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8307/.

Cedar Creek Fire update - August 9, 2022

Size: 33,099 acres

Contained: 12%

Start Date: August 1, 2022

Location: 15 miles E of Oakridge, OR

Cause: Lightning

Total personnel: 862

Resources: 27 engines

15 crews

31 heavy equipment

7 helicopters

2 scoopers

Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9 through the evening of Sunday, September 11. This outage will impact nearly all members, with the city centers of Oakridge, Lowell, and Veneta remaining powered to provide key services. Call or visit 541-484-1151 Lane Electric for updates or changes.

Current Situation: East winds, low humidities, and high temperatures will cause the fire to be active today. The highest activity will occur where lichen is present in trees and there is a high concentration of down wood. Where winds align with slopes, tree canopy fire and fire spotting are anticipated. Last night scouting occurred at high points to assess fire growth but smoke limited visibility. The fire spotted over the Winchester Trail to the north. Alaska Team 1 has joined Northwest Team 6 to manage the eastern side of the fire. This has brought key middle management personnel to the fire and allows firefighters to have shorter driving times to the east side of the fire.

Today’s Activities: With critical fire weather expected today, operations leaders will be continuously assessing fire growth and focusing on strategic placement of firefighters in anticipation of changing conditions throughout the day. Firefighters are working on fireline from north Waldo Lake to Charlton Lake connecting to Forest Service Road 4290 to hold the fire from continuing to move south. On Forest Service Road 2421 firefighters will be watching for any spot fires and holding the fire at the road. Crews will be engaging the spot fires north of the Winchester Trail trying to extinguish them if safe to do so. Firefighters are also coordinating with the Middle Fork Ranger District and Lane County Oregon State Fire Marshal representative in order to provide initial attack support to any new fire starts that could occur.

Weather: A RED FLAG Warning is in effect today through at least Saturday due to hot, dry, and windy conditions. East Winds speeds are expected to be 15-25 with gusts of up to 50 mph on ridges. Toward the afternoon the valley will become windy. Poor humidity levels overnight will allow for an extended burn window.