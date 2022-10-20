Residents escape early-morning fire that destroyed two homes south of Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Residents escaped a fire early Thursday morning that destroyed two homes south of Redmond and was spreading through dry brush and junipers, an official said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were called around 4:30 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 500 block of Harvest Avenue, Fire Marshal Tom Mooney said.

Crews arrived to find two homes heavily involved in fire and flames spreading to the surrounding brush and junipers, he said.

Mooney said crews were able to make a quick stop on the spreading blaze and contain the fire to the two structures. Firefighters were on scene for several hours, putting out hot spots.

All occupants of the two structures were able to safely evacuate.

Fire investigators were on scene Thursday morning, conducting interviews and examining the scene.

“This is a good reminder to have working smoke alarms in your home,” Mooney said, “and to have and practice your home fire escape plan. Plan, practice and be prepared.”

The fire marshal thanked the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Fire & Rescue and Cloverdale Rural Fire District for their assistance.