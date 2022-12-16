Attic fire causes $100,000 damage to Tumalo home after power goes out

Cause of blaze under investigation; CEC worker calls 911, alerts homeowner

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire broke out Thursday night in the attic of a Tumalo-area home that had lost power, causing an estimated $100,000 damage, but was knocked down quickly by Bend Fire & Rescue crews working in the very cold weather.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the reported structure fire in the 64800 block of Grande Loop, Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said.

The first crews to arrive found the attic fire and were able to quickly suppress it, Kettering said.

According to the property owner, the power had gone out to the home and they contacted Central Electric Cooperative around 9 p.m., believing it to be a neighborhood outage, and went to bed, the fire official said.

When a CEC technician arrived on site just before 10 p.m., he found smoke coming from the home’s roofline, called 911 and helped the homeowner and two dogs safely evacuate the home, Kettering said.

American Red Cross disaster assistance was declined by the homeowner. Losses were estimated at $80,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents.

Kettering said the fire’s cause was under investigation.