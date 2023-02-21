SE Bend garage fire quickly spreads to duplex, home, sends up black smoke plume; 8 residents displaced

(Update: New info; ammunition stored in garage, not fire cause)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A garage fire quickly spread to a duplex and another dwelling in southeast Bend late Tuesday morning, sending up a tall, black smoke plume and bringing numerous fire crews and police to the scene.

The nearby BNSF Railroad tracks also were closed after the fire was reported around 11:35 a.m. in the 600 block of Southeast Woodland Boulevard.

Bend Fire Inspector Melissa Steele told NewsChannel 21 on scene that a fire in a detached garage spread to a duplex, then to a single-family dwelling in the 500 block of Centennial Boulevard.

She said firefighters and law enforcement cleared the structures to make sure all occupants were accounted for. Two of three dogs reported on scene also had been located.

Several spot fires were reported early in the fire attack. Sunriver and Alfalfa fire crews also assisted Bend firefighters.

Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki confirmed that the fire reached ammunition stored in the garage, making the sounds heard by some neighbors, but said that wasn't the fire cause.

Bend Fire reported the fire was out about an hour after it was reported, but crews would remain on scene for salvage and overhaul work for about two more hours.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist eight people evacuated and displaced by the fire.

A neighbor told NewsChannel 21 the fire early on "sounded like firecrackers" and that their neighbors had several animals, including three small dogs and chickens. Animal control officers and police were locating the animals.

NewsChannel 21 has crews on the scene and will have more details as we get them and a full report at 4 on Fox and 5 on NBC.