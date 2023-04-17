Fire heavily damages SW Bend manufactured home; fire crews stop spread; some pets lost

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire heavily damaged a manufactured home in southwest Bend's Romaine Village Monday evening and apparently claimed the lives of some pets, but an official said there were no other injuries and Bend Fire & Rescue crews kept the flames from spreading to nearby structures.

The fire was reported shortly before 6 p.m. by multiple callers at a home in the 19000 block of SW Limelight Drive, the Romaine Village neighborhood off Murphy Road near Brookswood Boulevard. Some indicated the porch was engulfed and flames also were coming from the roof.

Bend Fire Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said crews stop the blaze from spreading to nearby structures, but that some pets apparently perished in the blaze.

An American Red Cross disaster team was called in to help the displaced residents, as the home was left uninhabitable, Derlacki said. Crews had knocked down the fire and moved into overhaul in about 45 minutes.

There was no initial word regarding the fire’s cause. We’ll have updates as we get them.