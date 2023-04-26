Skip to Content
Fire
By
Published 10:05 AM

La Pine fire crews fight structure fire on Cornell Road, ask people to avoid area

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- La Pine Rural Fire Protection District crews fought a structure fire Wednesday morning on Cornell Road, officials said in an early report.

Few details had been released, but the La Pine Firefighters Union IAFF 3387 reported the fire was being fought around 9 a.m. on Cornell Road, near Boundary Road and Parkway Drive.

"Citizens are encouraged to please stay away and leave room for firefighting activities," the social media post stated, adding, "Stay safe!!"

We'll have more details as they are made available.

Article Topic Follows: Fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content