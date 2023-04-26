La Pine fire crews fight structure fire on Cornell Road, ask people to avoid area

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- La Pine Rural Fire Protection District crews fought a structure fire Wednesday morning on Cornell Road, officials said in an early report.

Few details had been released, but the La Pine Firefighters Union IAFF 3387 reported the fire was being fought around 9 a.m. on Cornell Road, near Boundary Road and Parkway Drive.

"Citizens are encouraged to please stay away and leave room for firefighting activities," the social media post stated, adding, "Stay safe!!"

We'll have more details as they are made available.