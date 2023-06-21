Skip to Content
Fire tears through industrial building near Redmond Airport; Verizon cellphone outage reported

By
today at 6:29 PM
Published 6:01 PM

(Update: Comment from Verizon representative)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fire tore through an industrial building reportedly under construction near the Redmond Airport Wednesday afternoon, and numerous residents reported a major cellphone outage began around the same time.

Several Redmond Fire & Rescue engine crews responded when the fire was reported just before 4 p.m. at a two-story building near SW Veterans Way and Lake Road.

Witness Warren Blazenski said the fire broke out in a building still under construction and unoccupied, which was fully involved before fire crews arrived on the scene, putting up a tall plume of black smoke visible for miles.

There have been no reports of any injuries. NewsChannel 21 has a photographer on scene working to learn more.

Several people reported cellphone service out over an area of Redmond involving Verizon customers.

Spokeswoman Karen Schulz said, "A fiber outage is causing a temporary service interruption for some customers in Redmond. Our engineers are aware and are working with our vendors to resolve the issue." 

