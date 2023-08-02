Fires have cost millions so far this summer, Flat Fire leads way with nearly $32M in damages

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Flat Fire, burning 2 miles southeast of Agness, Oregon, has burned nearly 30,000 acres since it started back on July 15th.

According to the NIFC (National Interagency Fire Center), the Flat Fire has cost $31.9 million in damages so far. Over 1,400 personnel are currently battling the flames, with 28% containment as of 11 AM on Wednesday.

Other fire costs, including Bedrock, Eagle Bluff and Golden, are currently standing at $9.4M, $1.9M and $8.3M in damages respectively.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield will dive more into the cost of damages in each fire, and will get an update on from the Forest Service on the effects they're having on Central Oregon's air quality. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.