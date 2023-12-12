Skip to Content
Attic fire causes $225,000 in damage to new home in SW Bend’s Tetherow neighborhood

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An attic fire caused an estimated $225,000 in damage to a new home in the Tetherow neighborhood of southwest Bend late Monday night, just a week after the owners moved in, an official said.

Bend Fire & Rescue responded just after 10:30 p.m. to the fire on McRoberts Lane, Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said.

The owners told authorities they were still awake and had heard sounds coming from the attic. They went to investigate and found the space on fire, Derlacki said.

All of the occupants evacuated safely, he said, and crews were able to stop the fire from spreading into the home’s living space.

The owners had just moved in a week ago and were still unpacking, Derlacki said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. The initial loss estimate was $225,000 between the structure and contents.

