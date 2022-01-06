C. Oregonians reflect on anniversary of US Capitol attack; dozens attend downtown Bend vigil
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One year ago, violent protesters entered the U.S. Capitol, forcing members of Oregon’s congressional delegation and many others to flee to safety.
At noon on Thursday, a "Vigil for Democracy" was held at the "Peace Corner" in downtown Bend. Participants held signs and listened to speakers at a gathering to emphasize that, in the words of organizers The Vocal Seniority and Indivisible Bend, "In America, the voters decide the outcome of elections."
While under lockdown in his office that day, Second District Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., who had just taken office, told NewsChannel 21 he was saddened by the day's events.
"I'm sad," Bentz said at the time. "It's not right that we have violence at the front door of the Capitol. That's not the way we need to do business here. And what's doubly sad is that we as Republicans on the floor of the Senate and the floor of the House (are) raising many of the issues I'm sure concern these people."
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., issued a statement Thursday on the anniversary of the attack, calling on lawmakers to pass legislation "to combat a rising wave of attacks on voting rights and election integrity."
Noah Chast livestreamed from the vigil and will recap the outlook in Central Oregon one year after the insurrection, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.
Comments
13 Comments
Putting this grossly inflated political hatchet job by the Media and their political hacks from both sides of the aisle in perspective –
This is what occurred in history on January 6 =
1017 Cnut the Great crowned King of England in London by Lyfing, Archbishop of Canterbury
1639 Virginia is 1st colony to order surplus crops (tobacco) destroyed
1661 The Fifth Monarchists unsuccessfully attempt to seize control of London
1773 Massachusetts slaves petition legislature for freedom
1887 `Abd-allah II of Harar opens the Battle of Chelenqo with an attack on the camp of the Shewan army of Negus Menelik II
1921 The Iraqi Army is formed
1925 Mikhail Frunze replaces Leon Trotsky as People’s Commissioner of Military and Native Affairs (Minister of Defence) as Trotsky and Joseph Stalin battle for power in the aftermath of Vladimir Lenin’s death
1929 Mother Teresa arrives in Calcutta to begin a her work amongst India’s poorest
1941 US President Franklin Roosevelt makes his “Four Freedoms” speech (freedom of speech and worship; freedom from want and fear) during his US State of Union address
1957 Elvis Presley makes his 7th & final appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show”
1968 Th Beatles’ album “Magical Mystery Tour” goes #1 & stays #1 for 8 weeks
And in Hong Kong, turned over to the Communist Chinese, Democracy activists have their own “January 6th insurrection” –
2021 More than 50 pro-democracy activists rounded up and arrested in Hong Kong
Perspective…Context…and it’s a very big World out there.
Oh zip it. You are you domestic terrorist party are no longer taken seriously.
Bentz is sad but he will fail to admit the root of the problem because the fact that him and his constituents still support and voted twice for a man that undermined American democracy. This statement is fact!
Just bcz you say jonasty words don’t make them true
awww….nasty……always so nasty….hey who is RaY Epps? Who is in charge of protecting the capitol building? Who turned down national guard troops down? Why won’t Nancy release the video footage of the 2 women killed by Capitol police in the tunnel? you know the women who were murdered by police? just curious…..help me out Nasty…We all know you have all the answers
Who keeps spreading debunked info?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/12/16/fact-check-no-trump-request-10000-guard-troops-jan-6/8929215002/
@jonasty: You’re spot-on.
Trump did nothing wrong
The fact that Trump wasn’t moved to his bunker or an undisclosed location for his protection, tells you everything you need to know about this. He incited, he enjoyed, he thanked them, he laughed and watched the news after telling them he would march down there with them (and not doing so). He’s a dictator wannabe and if you still follow him, I feel sorry for you. You’ve lost your way.
Another thing, everyone that stormed the capital on January 6, 2021 are domestic terrorists. Everyone that wants to move on, blames it on democrats or the FBI, believes in the “big lie”, and thinks that Donald is innocent not only support domestic terrorism but are also not patriotic.
Joe and Kamala are pushing for a Federal takeover of our election system…Democracy at it’s finest from the Comrade’s.
Did anybody at this event denounce what happened in Portland last year??
Bentz hiding in his office says it all. If the insurrection was no big deal why did he feel the need to hide? Sad is the wrong word for Jan 6th. Here are a few better ones…un-American…..delusional followers of a defeated, delusional ex-president…dupes fed GOP stir-up-the-base lies for decades, then urged to “fight like hell”.