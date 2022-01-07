Bend city councilor updates houselessness efforts; Division Street shelter may open early

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins gave at Wednesday evening's meeting her regular update Wednesday regarding a number of city efforts to help the city's homeless find shelter, of rising urgency in a cold, snowy winter.

She announced there are currently 20-30 outdoor shelter sites in development.

Two project proposals from Central Oregon Villages include 10 sites for a senior women’s shelter, and six sites for Tiny Home Units, with both locations still to be determined.

Also, a 10-unit village with St. Vincent DePaul is under construction, with anticipated completion in March.

Perkins said the city's new Division Street shelter, a state Project Turnkey-funded motel renovation project, will begin renovation this summer in partnership, with NeighborImpact, but could begin early occupation on a temporary basis this month, to get people in from out of the cold.

Read more about the city's efforts here.

Noah Chast will meet with the unhoused services manager for NeighborImpact to discuss how soon people could stay in the shelter. You can watch the full report on all the houselessness updates tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.