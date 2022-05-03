Oregonians voice reactions to Supreme Court leak that suggests potential Roe v. Wade reversal
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A leaked draft opinion from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito shows at least five justices would side with the state of Mississippi in overturning the 1973 ruling that said pregnant women have a constitutional right to access an abortion.
The report from Politico sparked even more intense debate on the issue, in Oregon and nationwide, ahead of an expected court decision later this year.
Lois Anderson, the executive director of Oregon Right To Life, said Tuesday she hopes the draft decision could help some Oregonians reconsider their opinions on the controversial issue.
“I think (some people) will definitely reevaluate their position,' Anderson told NewsChannel 21 Tuesday.
“It’s what we have been working toward for decades." Anderson added.
The ruling would give states the ability to outlaw abortions, while others, such as Oregon, are likely to continue allowing the procedure.
This is just the start. Liberals better buckle up. They will be in for a rough ride as our country goes back to what it was meant to be.
Don’t like abortion? Don’t have one. But don’t restrict the ability of others to have one.
I certainly hope the Supreme Court takes the progressive step to reverse Roe v Wade and ends the barbaric practice of abortion. Unfortunately Oregon will probably lag behind and more infants will die.
Oregonians don’t care so much about the possible Roe vs. Wade controversy as much as we care about a liberal SC justice illegally leaking information just prior to the elections which is clearly designed to divert peoples attention away from the issues the liberal media refuses to cover. (inflation, ukraine, afghanistan, border crisis, hunters laptop, disinformation, economy, fuel prices, canceling the pipeline, filibuster support reversal, the list is long. But the real question is, who on the supreme court leaked this information? Could it be the newest appointee? Ketanji Brown Jackson? Coincidence?
Again: She’s not ON the court yet. The final ruling is due in June, well before the fall election.
This is good news but to bad it came out like this. It will just be another broken record excuse for the selfish regressive boneheads to burn city’s and blame it all on the big bad orange guy.
Its disgusting to watch a woman standby and let others take control of her body. Outlawing abortion is no different than legalizing rape. Both are taking away a woman’s free will and agency over her own body, and it is absolutely sickening.