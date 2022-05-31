Bend City Council asked to OK planning effort for temporary ‘pallet shelter’ site off 27th Street

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council is being asked Wednesday night to approve the first, planning and community outreach phase of a proposed temporary outdoor shelter off Southeast 27th Street, consisting of up to 20 pallet structures, installed and opened over time.

The shelter would be managed by Central Oregon Villages, and the Phase 1 contract for planning will not exceed $45,300.

Per the issue summary on the Bend City Council agenda for Wednesday night, "entry requirements for shelter clients will include a commitment to abstain from drug/alcohol use while living at the shelter; to participate in case management; to participate in duties to operate/maintain the outdoor shelter, and similar activities."

It would be prioritized for but not limited to women and children. Daily food service would be provided, along with portable toilets and water stations.

Central Oregon Villages identified a location near the intersection of Southeast 27th Street and Bear Creek Road, with costs for the lease to be included in a Phase 2 contract for the shelter.

