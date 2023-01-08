Bend councilors choose four finalists to interview for council vacancy

Fourteen applied, but one lived outside the city;

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend city councilors decided Monday to interview four finalists among the 14 people who applied by Friday’s deadline to fill a council vacancy created by Councilor Melanie Kebler’s swearing in as the city’s newly elected mayor.

City Recorder Robyn Christie said one of the 14 who applied, Sarah Smith, is ineligible, as she lives outside of the city limits. The 13 others as listed on the city's website include:

• William Barron

• Bryan Brown

• Julia Brown

• Wallace Corein

• Greg Delgado

• James Figurski

• Mary Fleischmann

• Paul Frazier

• John Heylin

• Karon Johnson

• Joseph LoCascio

• Megan Norris

• Steve Platt

A council subcommittee narrowed the list to three candidates Monday morning, ahead of a special council meeting later in the day: Bryan Brown, John Heylin and Megan Norris.

Brown is currently project manager for Rickabaugh Construction, based in Prineville, and previously for WRS Inc. managing projects ranging from Bend's Alpenglow Park and Stevens Ranch to the Dry Canyon development in Redmond.

Heylin is the manager and owner of Unofficial Logging Co., an axe-throwing bar and restaurant in downtown Bend.

Norris since 2021 has been forward planning manager for Hayden Homes and said she is coordinating a statewide pilot project community that will include more than 130 units of new affordable housing in Bend. She previously served as "child care accelerator," leading a steering committee to boost the amount of affordable child care in the region.

Councilors met Monday afternoon to review the list of finalists and finalize the questions to be asked during interviews scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday. New Councilor Ariel Mendez said, "I was pretty blown away by the quality of the applicants."

Councilors all supported the three finalist choices of the subcommittee, but Councilor Barb Campbell suggested they also consider adding two others who applied: Mary Fleischmann and Greg Delgado.

Fleischmann is a community justice officer at the Deschutes County Juvenile Department.

Delgado is a Latino civil rights activist who ran as a Democratic challenger against Republican Sen. Tim Knopp in 2016. He has been, among other roles, a Latino community organizer at Central Oregon Jobs with Justice.

New Mayor Melanie Kebler told Campbell the subcommittee had been open to interviewing four finalists, and asked which of the two she'd mentioned would be her preference. She, and several other councilors, favored adding Delgado, as part of the goal to more diversely represent the community.

Depending on how long things take and where councilors stand after Wednesday's interviews, time has been set aside for a continued meeting Thursday afternoon.

Ranked voting will be used for councilors to choose a new colleague, with the intention of the appointee being sworn in at the council’s Jan. 18 meeting, City Manager Eric King said at last week’s annual meeting.

The process moves quickly, as the council rules give them 30 days after a vacancy is declared to choose someone to fill a seat, or it goes to the next planned election, in May.

King said the goal is to have the new councilor in place to take part in their goal-setting sessions that begin Jan. 19.