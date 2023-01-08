Thirteen Bend residents seek to fill new City Council vacancy

Fourteenth applicant lives outside city, deemed ineligible

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Fourteen people applied by Friday’s deadline to fill a Bend City Council vacancy created by Councilor Melanie Kebler’s swearing in as the city’s new voter-chosen mayor.

A council subcommittee meets Monday morning to narrow the group to a list of finalists to be interviewed Wednesday afternoon.

City Recorder Robyn Christie said one of the 14 who applied, Sarah Smith, is ineligible, as she lives outside of the city limits. The 13 others as listed on the city's website include:

• William Barron

• Bryan Brown

• Julia Brown

• Wallace Corein

• Greg Delgado

• James Figurski

• Mary Fleischmann

• Paul Frazier

• John Heylin

• Karon Johnson

• Joseph LoCascio

• Megan Norris

• Steve Platt

Councilors meet at 3 p.m. Monday to review the list of finalists and questions to be asked during interviews scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday. Depending on the number of finalists to be interviewed and how long it takes, time has been set aside for a continued meeting Thursday afternoon.

Ranked voting will be used for councilors to choose a new colleague, with the intention of being sworn in at the council’s Jan. 18 meeting, City Manager Eric King said at last week’s annual meeting.

The process moves quickly, as the council rules give them 30 days after a vacancy is declared to choose someone to fill a seat, or it goes to the next planned election, in May.

King said the goal is to have the new councilor in place to take part in their goal-setting sessions that begin Jan. 19.