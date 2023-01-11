Grant to fund program to proactively monitor community online threats, in bid to avert more tragedies

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The community of Bend will be forever be changed by the tragedy of the Eastside Safeway shooting in August, and efforts to monitor potential violent threats online in hopes of averting future tragedies have drawn support.

Deschutes County commissioners recently approved a $60,000 grant as sought by the District Attorney's Office Victims Assistance Unit and United Way of Central Oregon, to focus on monitoring online threats, in coordination with Safer Schools Together of Bellingham, Washington, which already contracts with Bend-La Pine Schools.

United Way of Central Oregon Interim Executive Director Whitney Swander explained the need for the program.

"We recognize the need for ongoing social media monitoring, following mass violence events with the best practice," Swander said Wednesday. "There was an opportunity to apply for some funding from the Portland Opportunity and Industrialization Center for a capacity-building grant."

Kelsey McGee is also speaking with the a representative of the Victims Assistance Unit to learn more about its involvement in the effort. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.