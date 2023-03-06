Chavez-DeRemer signs onto Parents Bill of Rights as cosponsor

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05), a member of the Committee on Education and the Workforce, said Monday she has signed onto the Parents Bill of Rights as a cosponsor.

The proposal, officially introduced in the House last week, seeks to promote children’s well-being and success by empowering parents and ensuring they have a seat at the table in their child’s education, according to a news release from Chavez-DeRemer, which continues below.

“As a mother of two, I know that no one understands a child’s interests and needs better than their parents. Instead of heavy-handed mandates that shut parents out of the classroom, we need the Parents Bill of Rights to ensure every parent can have a voice in their child’s education. This bill empowers parents to speak up without fear of retaliation. I’ll always fight to protect parental involvement and to put parents first,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

The Parents Bill of Rights contains five key pillars that seek to ensure parents are aware of what their children are being taught and are able to provide input and feedback. The core pillars of the proposal are as follows:

Parents have the right to know what their children are being taught.

Parents have the right to be heard.

Parents have the right to see the school’s budget and spending.

Parents have the right to protect their child’s privacy.

Parents have the right to keep their children safe.

A section-by-section summary is available HERE.

Full text of the bill is available HERE.