Public comment meeting set on ODOT’s draft 2024-27 statewide transportation program

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There will be a Public Comment Meeting for the 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program on Wednesday, March 15.

The meeting is scheduled from 4:00 to 5:00 PM via the Microsoft Teams meeting platform or in-person at ODOT Region Headquarters (63055 N Highway 97, Building M, Bend, OR 97701).

ODOT is releasing the 24-27 Draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) on March 9th to the public. There will be an open public comment period through the end of April. This meeting will provide background information on how the STIP is developed, key timeframes, the process for public input, and details about a few of the significant projects in the area.

The Microsoft Teams link for this meeting can be found on the COACT webpage at https://www.coic.org/coact/.

If you have any questions, or need an accommodation, please contact Bob Townsend, ODOT Area Manager, (541)388-6252.

