Chang feels ‘blindsided’ as Deschutes County, on 2-1 vote, backs out of managed homeless camp plans with Bend

(Update: Blake Mayfield speaks with Commissioner Chang, visits Hunnell Road for Thursday report)

'Shocked and dismayed ... incredibly disappointing,' mayor says; what happens now?

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler blasted two Deschutes County commissioners Wednesday afternoon for voting earlier in the day to back out of last week’s agreement to collaborate on a managed safe parking site for medically fragile and other homeless on the city’s south end.

The decision surprised city officials and left plans for removing campers from Hunnell Road up in the air, as the planned camp was a key factor in delaying the process that was set to begin next week,

NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield spoke Thursday with Commissioner Phil Chang, who voted against withdrawal from the project.

“I did not see the decision yesterday going the way it did," Chang said. "I was blindsided.”

He is working on others' reactions, including those at the Hunnell Road campsite, and reaching out to the city on its next steps. His report is coming up at 5 p.m.

On Wednesday afternoon, flanked by Mayor Pro Tem Megan Perkins and Councilor Anthony Broadman at a hastily called, livestreamed news conference in the Bend City Council chambers, Kebler read this prepared statement before answering questions:

"I am shocked and dismayed about today’s news that Deschutes County Commissioners, by a two to one vote, changed their minds about creating Safe Parking opportunity on property offered by the City on South Highway 97.

"The County abandoned this pilot project before it even began and has provided no alternate sites or concrete options for the short term solutions we know we need right now.

"This is incredibly disappointing. We have had multiple discussions with the County and the Coordinated Houseless Response Office - as elected leaders and staff - about solutions and where people could go. The City relied on information from the County in its decisions about Hunnell Road. We trusted they were our partners on this solution.

"We need more space for people to find shelter and to be safer and get out of unsanctioned unmanaged encampment situations. The status quo is not acceptable for anyone. The City provided concrete options – including land around the County - and money to manage it. County Commissioners agreed on this South Highway 97 land offered by the City as the best option. And Cheyenne Purrington, leader of the Coordinated Houseless Response Office, was deeply involved in explaining and supporting the idea.

"People who are living unsheltered are the people who are going to suffer because of the decision to abandon this collaboration. The safe parking opportunity we identified was designed to get vulnerable medically fragile people into a better situation so we can reduce unsanctioned camping and so they can get off the street. This was an opportunity for the County and City to lead together. Instead, Commissioners DeBone and Adair have abruptly taken this option away, without any attempt at discussion with their City leaders before abandoning this collaboration.

"This is not just a City issue. This is not just a County issue. This is a community issue. We need collaboration where everyone steps up together to help end homelessness. We’ve seen examples of where Counties and Cities don’t work together and we want to do things differently here. That’s why we have the Coordinated Houseless Response Office. That’s why we’ve been working so hard with our County leaders to find solutions. But it won’t work unless the County is a committed partner.

"I am disappointed, but we at the City are still committed to seeing this work through because it’s urgent. There are people living on the streets who need help.

"Today’s decision by the County Commission does not move us forward in this work; remember 80% of our houseless population are living unsheltered – that’s almost 1,000 people living outside in Deschutes County. That’s only going to continue until we find solutions and those require partnerships right now.

"We urge the Commissioners to reconsider this decision. Deschutes County Commissioners: Please provide basic public health services and case management that are an integral part of a solution in the work to end homelessness.

"Homelessness affects all of us. The status quo is unacceptable. Our community deserves more than broken promises.

-Mayor Melanie Kebler"

Kebler told reporters no one at the city got a call before Wednesday’s decision, 10 days after commissioners voted to move forward with the project. She said they expected at Wednesday’s meeting for commissioners to work on a timeline and a request for information from service providers – “not a sudden, abrupt halt and yanking it off the table.”

The mayor said they had worked hard to leverage state and federal funds for such projects to help the homeless as the Lighthouse Navigation Center, and that the city cannot afford to do the project on it's own -- and in fact is looking at a shortfall on its efforts, without help from the state.

On Wednesday, after the 2-1 vote to reverse course on approval of the joint project they agreed to on March 6, commissioners sent a letter that referred to the controversy that arose when neighbors of the city-owned property off Highway 97 and Murphy Road learned of the plans.

Here is that letter: