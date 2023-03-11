U.S. Senator Ron Wyden holds town-hall meeting in Deschutes County for first time this year

(Update: Adding video, comments from Senator Wyden)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- United States Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, brought his town hall tour of sorts to Deschutes County Saturday.

Senator Wyden held the meeting inside Willie Hall at Central Oregon Community College. The Bend town hall was Wyden's 15th so far in 2023, as he plans on stopping in every county in the state at least once this year.

Wyden spoke to NewsChannel 21 about why he feels visiting every county in the state is necessary, "Usually I try to find one county that for example most recently, Joe Biden won and one county Donald Trump won, so that everybody has an opportunity to be heard."

Saturday's town hall followed a meeting at the performing arts center in Madras and the Senator appearing on our program during our 5 p.m. newscast on Friday. You can watch that video here.