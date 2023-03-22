Lighthouse Navigation Center in Bend to add behavioral health specialist

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners on Wednesday approved use of a three-year, $405,000 grant from the city of Bend to provide a behavioral health specialist for the Lighthouse Navigation Center.

"I think it's great. It's a great partnership with the city of Bend and Deschutes County," said Kara Cornin, the county's Behavioral Health Program Manager. "This is a position that's going to really support our houseless community members engage in services,"

"This has been in the works for probably over a year," she added. "This was always the intention of the Navigation Center, to have an embedded behavioral health support."

Cornin explained the role the behavioral health specialist will play at the facility, operated by Shepherd's House Ministries.

"Supporting community members that are staying at the Second Street shelter and participants in the Navigation Center program to engage in long-term behavioral health services, and supporting them getting basic needs met," she said.

"Case manager positions are often things like applying for Social Security or SNAP benefits, getting IDs -- getting the basic nuts and bolts," Corning added.

The funds come from state funding the city received to establish and operate the navigation center.

Kelsey McGee attended the commissioner meeting to gather reactions and also spoke with the senior program manager with the city of Bend. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.