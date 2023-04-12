Thornburgh Resort close to yet another county approval after nearly 20 years of appeals, setbacks

(Update: Adding video, comments from resort owner, Deschutes County commissioner)

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The long-proposed, long-debated Thornburgh Resort west of Redmond, which over the past 15-plus years has seen more appeals and litigation than likely any other resort in Oregon history, recently got one step closer to finally being able to build to completion and open its doors.

The Thornburgh resort master plan, along with a fish and wildlife mitigation plan, were initially approved by Deschutes County way back in 2008. But with a new wildlife mitigation plan being adopted in 2022 over new water concerns, county commissioners had to decide whether the resort follows old guidelines, or new ones.

The Thornburgh Resort has been in the works since 2005. Project developer and resort owner Kameron DeLashmutt told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday, "We're dedicated to making Thornburgh the most environmentally sensitive and ecologically friendly project in the west, if not the United States."

He's wanted to build the Thornburgh Resort, named after his grandparents, for nearly 20 years. But years of litigation, appeals, and opponents of the project have threatened to stop him and derail his vision.

But now, with a new plan in place to reduce water use, the resort might be able to proceed.

County Commissioner Tony DeBone explained Wednesday why he voted "yes" on an updated redaction of the Fish and Wildlife Mitigation Plan, despite ODFW and Warm Springs tribal concerns.

"The Deschutes flow and the Crooked (River) coming in and water coming in through the Three Sisters district -- they all start to come together, so it's going to help the reaches in there of fish and wildlife habitat," DeBone said.

County commissioners last week voted 2-1 to give preliminary approval to the fish and wildlife master plan that would allow the nearly 2,000-acre resort to fill its lakes and reservoirs. A final vote is expected at a board meeting next Monday afternoon.

If commissioners give the plans approval on a second and final vote, Thornburgh would have to follow new guidelines under a revised plan that reflects water-saving measures.

"We have agreed to not build one (of three) golf courses that was approved," DeLashmutt said, "We've agreed to not build some lakes, and some other water-intensive amenities that were approved (earlier)."

DeBone said, "They're going to get their water rights, and they are going to be able to proceed for the land use that's been authorized."

But this may not be the end of all those appeals.

Opponents of the resort, including Central Oregon LandWatch, say another appeal is likely to the state Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) over several organizations' continued concerns about impacts on the area's water and wildlife.

DeLashmutt says he feels there isn't much more Thornburgh could do to be more eco-friendly.

"For 20 years, we've had opponents that have said, 'You should build less golf and use less water.' Those same opponents, when we agree to build less golf and use less water -- they're still unhappy."

With Central Oregon being a resort hotspot for several decades -- despite criticism by many who don't want more -- DeBone is on board with Thornburgh finally getting to build.

"What makes us different than other places, is destination resorts," he said.

DeLashmutt isn't giving up on his resort after coming this far.

"It's a legacy project for us," he said, "and we've just had an incredible amount of support and advocates and people who have stood alongside us and beside us to help us."

Work is under way on the property, under various earlier approvals on elements of the "luxury community" with a private lake, golf course and the amenities one would expect. A total 950 single-family homes are permitted to be built on the resort, which sits on almost 2,000 acres. If it clears the hurdles, DeLashmutt said they'd like to open the resort by early 2024.