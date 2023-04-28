Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee nearing recommendation to officials

(Update: Blake Mayfield will have his report on the recommendation tonight at Five)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The joint City of Bend and Bend Park & Rec District’s Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee has been holding two, possibly three Zoom webinar meetings this week and next to review options, preferences and reach a recommendation for officials on how to proceed.

The first webinar took place Monday, followed by one Friday and possibly next Wednesday, May 3, all from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with those involved in the fish passage discussions and joint advisory panel, overseen by the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, about what the committee decides and what happens next in the long-standing discussion. He'll have his report on NewsChannel 21 tonight at Five.

The purpose of Monday's meeting was to review the "discussion tool" used in the process, while Friday was the day for a round-robin discussion of committee fish passage preferences and to make a recommendation.

Next week's webinar was tentatively scheduled and will only be held if a recommendation is not made Friday. Updates will be provided via the COIC webpage.

The public has been welcome to attend the meetings, with time at the end of each meeting for public comment. One could register for the events on the COIC Mirror Pond Webpage.

The webinar links, along with materials and documents related to the Advisory Committee’s work, is also available on the Advisory Committee Website.

For additional information and to sign-up to receive email notifications of upcoming Advisory Committee meetings, please see the Mirror Pond Advisory Committee’s webpage where meeting notes and materials are available: https://www.coic.org/natural-resources-environment/mirrorpond/