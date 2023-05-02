Oregon Senate committee holding final public hearing on bill to end Oregon’s urban ban on self-serve gas

House passed bill in March; New Jersey may soon be only state to prohibit self-service fueling

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Senate Committee on Energy and Environment is holding its final public hearing Tuesday afternoon on HB 2426, legislation to end Oregon's ban on self-service gas in urban areas.

The 1 p.m. meeting is being streamed online. NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield will be sitting in on the session and will have a report coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Here's more information from the group that's been working to get the bill passed, Oregonians for Choice at the Pump:

Supporters say the bipartisan bill seeks to strike a balance between the needs of consumers, businesses and gas station employees.

Oregon’s ban on self-serve gas dates back to 1951, a time when it was common for gas stations to offer oil checks and car repairs in addition to refueling. New Jersey and Oregon are the only exceptions, and in Oregon, drivers in many counties have been able to pump their own fuel since 2018.

Drivers of diesel vehicles and motorcycles have historically been able to self-serve as well, and Oregonians statewide were allowed to pump their own gas during temporary pandemic-related suspensions of the ban over the past few years.

If HB 2426 is approved, the rules in Oregon’s rural counties would not change, as drivers in rural areas have access to self-serve gas today, supporters say.

In non-rural counties, gas stations would still be required to provide attended service; while they could also offer self-service, it could be allowed at no more than half of their pumps, and they would be required to provide signage so drivers know which are attended and which are self-serve pumps.

All gas stations would remain subject to laws requiring equal access to fuel for people with disabilities.

Polling has consistently shown a majority of Oregonians support having the option of self-service. Proponents say it’s time for Oregon to move into the 21st century: Oregonians are just as capable of performing this basic function as the drivers who safely do it every single day in other states.

The state House overwhelmingly voted in favor of the consumer choice bill on March 20.

If approved, HB 2426 would simplify Oregon’s current patchwork of rules while maintaining some differences between rural counties (where self-service is already allowed) and nonrural counties (where it is currently prohibited)

• In rural counties, gas stations would be allowed to offer self-serve gas at all hours. Rural counties are defined in the law to include Baker, Clatsop, Crook, Curry, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Tillamook, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco and Wheeler.

• In nonrural counties, gas stations would be required to offer attended service but could also offer self-serve gas at up to half of their pumps during operating hours. If offering a self-serve option, the gas station would need to provide signage so customers can identify which pumps allow self-service or attended service. These counties include Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill.

All gas stations, including both rural and nonrural, are subject to the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Oregon law, which require equal access to fuel for people with disabilities. This means that at any gas station with an attendant or other employee on duty, they must provide refueling assistance to customers with disabilities.