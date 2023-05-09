Skip to Content
Government-politics
By
Published 11:59 AM

ODOT’s public comment period ends Friday on draft 25-year Oregon Transportation Plan

ODOT

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the final few days of asking for the public's feedback on what matters most, to help guide the agency on finalizing its draft 25-year Oregon Transportation Plan.

According to ODOT, the Oregon Transportation Plan (PDF) is the long-range transportation system plan for the state. It establishes a vision and policy foundation to guide transportation system development and investment.

The OTP and its mode and topic plans guide decisions by ODOT and other transportation agencies statewide, and is reflected in the policies and decisions explained in local and regional plans.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with an ODOT spokesperson about the draft plan, as well as potential expansion of the Highway 97 corridor, and as the shift toward electric vehicles accelerates, what a "mile-tax" would mean for Oregon drivers if implemented. His repair airs tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

If you'd like to comment on the plan and how ODOT can make roads safer and more accessible, visit their comment forum, or send them an email. The public comment period for the plan ends Friday.

Article Topic Follows: Government-politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content