ODOT’s public comment period ends Friday on draft 25-year Oregon Transportation Plan

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the final few days of asking for the public's feedback on what matters most, to help guide the agency on finalizing its draft 25-year Oregon Transportation Plan.

According to ODOT, the Oregon Transportation Plan (PDF) is the long-range transportation system plan for the state. It establishes a vision and policy foundation to guide transportation system development and investment.

The OTP and its mode and topic plans guide decisions by ODOT and other transportation agencies statewide, and is reflected in the policies and decisions explained in local and regional plans.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with an ODOT spokesperson about the draft plan, as well as potential expansion of the Highway 97 corridor, and as the shift toward electric vehicles accelerates, what a "mile-tax" would mean for Oregon drivers if implemented. His repair airs tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

If you'd like to comment on the plan and how ODOT can make roads safer and more accessible, visit their comment forum, or send them an email. The public comment period for the plan ends Friday.