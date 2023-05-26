Consultant on homelessness issues facing cities across US speaks in Bend after visiting several local encampments

Portland drug counselor says real issues are drugs, mental health

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Portland drug counselor and nationally known homeless consultant spoke Thursday evening to the Southwest Bend Neighborhood Association on the ongoing homelessness crisis in Central Oregon after spending a week visiting several encampments around the area.

Kevin Dahlgren said he seeks to help people suffering from homelessness find shelter, ways to get sober and access to long-term housing and ways to stay clean.

The nonprofit BendUnites said Dahlgren "spent hours this week performing direct homeless outreach in Bend."

Dahlgren spoke about his insights and findings after visits to homeless encampments on China Hat Road, Hunnell Road, Clausen Drive and "DirtWorld" (Juniper Ridge) at Thursday's meeting.

His work has previously been covered by CNN and the New York Post, which referred to him as "a leading homelessness expert exposing the dysfunction of our social-service system."

"We will end this humanitarian crisis not with big budgets or unrealistic utopian fantasies but by empowering people to reach their fullest potential," he said in an opinion piece for the Post.

Dahlgren recently told Portland's KOIN: "“This is less of a homeless issue or a housing issue. This is a drug issue. This is a mental health issue. We tackle those issues first, the homeless piece is going to be a lot easier to solve.”

