Family experiencing homelessness on China Hat Road finds opportunity with move to Alaska

Kevin Dahlgren
By
today at 9:33 AM
Published 11:55 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Santiagos, a family who has been experiencing homelessness for some time out on China Hat Road, is getting an opportunity to move to Alaska, and effectively move out of homelessness.

Portland homeless outreach consultant and drug counselor Kevin Dahlgren, who has received national attention for his outreach, initially met the family while doing outreach on China Hat Road in Bend last month.

He said he felt a story like theirs needed to be told, to show what is possible, not only for someone experiencing tough times in Bend, but around the country as a whole.

Not only have the Santiagos been experiencing homelessness and are on their way to persevering out, they also have a 9-year-old daughter who is autistic.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is meeting with the family Thursday to see why they had trouble accessing services in Bend, why they are moving to Alaska, and the challenges of trying to make it out of homelessness, and how they have pulled it off. His report will air tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

