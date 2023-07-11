DCSO deputy suspended a day, loses detective position after incident at Bend bar

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy was suspended for a day without pay and his detective assignment was rescinded after he was found to have violated six agency policies by using his position to seek more alcohol at a Bend bar, records show.

In a letter to the state Department of Public Safety, Standards and Training, sheriff’s Captain Paul Garrison said Deputy Kyle Pettit was at the South Side Pub on the late evening of June 5, 2022 when at one point the bartender refused to serve him any more alcohol.

“In response, Deputy Pettit showed the bartender his Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office official identification, told her he was a deputy sheriff, and that he was presently working – all in hopes that she would serve him more alcohol,” Garrison wrote.

“After being cut off by the bartender, the cook observed Deputy Pettit urinating on an electrical box outside the back door of the establishment,” the captain said.

The letter outlined two ethics and professional standards and four sheriff’s office standards that were violated, including integrity, official misconduct and dishonesty.

The agency recommended three days suspension, without pay, but imposed one day, with the other two days suspended, if he has no further policy violations in the next year. His assignment to a detective position was rescinded and he was reassigned as a deputy sheriff. The discipline was final when the Sheriff’s Employees Association did not file a grievance by this May, Garrison's letter stated.

Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Wall told NewsChannel 21 the department does not comment on personnel matters.