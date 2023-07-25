Skip to Content
Longtime Bend Park and Rec District Executive Director Don Horton set to retire next year

Bend Park and Rec Executive Director Don Horton reflects on his two decades-plus at the helm, after recently announcing his planned retirement
Published 11:59 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Longtime Bend Park & Recreation District Executive Director Don Horton has announced that he'll be retiring at the end of September 2024, more than 20 years after he took the helm of the park district that has reflected the city's rapid growth over that time.

Horton made the announcement to the staff and park board last week, to give the board ample time to find his successor.

Horton cites the transformation of numerous parks, such as Farewell, Riverbend and Juniper, as some of the district's biggest accomplishments during his tenure.

Horton also mentioned some challenges currently facing the district that he hopes to help with during his remaining time in the role They include discouraging alcohol consumption in the parks, people rummaging through garbage cans to collect bottles and cans in places like Drake Park, and ensuring park safety for all guests.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield met with Horton, along with some of his constituents, to discuss what comes next, and how Bend Park and Rec has helped transform Bend. His report airs tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

