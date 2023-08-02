Plans for managed homeless camp, Hwy. 97 median barriers discussed at joint Redmond-Bend council workshop

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The first joint meeting in decades between Bend and Redmond city councilors took place Tuesday evening, a generally genial but serious event focused on two major topics: efforts to deal with the homelessness issue and improving Highway 97 safety between the two cities.

Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch told workshop participants the last such joint meeting of the two cities' leaders he could recall was 40 years ago, when he was Bend's city attorney.

Redmond City Councilor Cat Zwicker and Bend Mayor Pro Tem Megan Perkins headed up the homelessness discussion. with details of plans for an Oasis Village on Highway 126. Priorities right now for both cities include community engagement, philanthropy, and affordable housing.

Property on the north side of Highway 126 is planned for a range of uses, from the CORE 3 regional training and emergency coordination site to an Oasis Village managed homeless site, an RV/vehicle safe parking site by Mountain View Church and a possible RV parking site by Deschutes County.

Zwicker said an active advisory group made up of community members will also be created to tackle the issue. That advisory board has been approved by both cities and the county.

Changes to Highway 97 were also discussed by Gary Farnsworth, ODOT Region 4 manager, with phased plans over the next few years to add a median barrier on Highway 97 between Bend and Redmond, as funding allows, reducing the danger of cross-over and head-on crashes that often prove fatal. More changes also are planned to 61st Street access.

Multi-use paths to Redmond's new mobile home park will also begin construction in 2024. At the north end of Bend, Highway 97's major changes are well under way, including the removal of traffic signals at Cooley and Robal roads and a new Bend Parkway path that will make Third Street into a business route.

Isabella Warren is reaching out to council members to discuss the joint meeting and the likelihood of more such joint efforts in the future. Her report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Here's the agenda and presentations given to councilors: