New city proposed on 265 square miles SE of Bend; ‘Mountain View’ would be Deschutes County’s fifth city

Petition certified by county clerk; county expected to hold public hearing

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend, Redmond, Sisters, La Pine and … Mountain View? That’s the name of a vast new city proposed across 265 square miles of thinly populated Deschutes County southeast of Bend, both north and south of Highway 20, with the “ghost town” of Millican close to its center.

The petition to incorporate what would be the county’s fifth city was submitted in February by resident Andrew Aasen, who more recently announced his candidacy for Oregon’s Fifth District congressional seat.

The proposed nearly 170,000-acre city would extend west at Diamond T Road, bordered on the east at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and state Highway 27, also known as the George Millican Highway. About 160 people live within the proposed city limits, which include large areas both north and south of Highway 20 and include the “ghost town” of Millican.

In an "economic feasibility study" submitted with the petition, Aasen wrote that "public services are currently provided to the area by local and federal government systems. These are limited in scope. This is a primary concern for the city, and main (objective) to develop needed services for incorporation."

He also noted that the area is outside any fire district, with limited resources from federal agencies, which he wrote "puts local residents in harm's way and creates a situation that does not adequately serve the needs of the new city's residents."

Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison certified in April that the submitted petition sheets have more than 29 valid signatures, meeting the required 20% of registered voters in the area proposed for incorporation.

As state law requires for any valid incorporation petition, county commissioners are being asked Monday to set a public hearing on Sept. 20. The state says an area must have at least 150 residents to petition for incorporation.

Notice of the hearing would be sent to all property owners within the proposed city limits, as well as those within 750 feet of the proposed boundary, service providers and agencies.

Senior Long-Range Planner Nicole Mardell said commissioners are directed under state law to determine if the proposed boundary correctly include all land that would benefit from being in the proposed city, whether the proposed property tax rate ($2 per $1,000 of assessed value) will support proposed services and if the proposed city will be able to comply with state land-use planning goals, as well as county comprehensive plan goals and policies.

Mardell noted that “processing a petition to incorporate is extremely rare,” with only three new cities created in Oregon in the last 42 years – Keizer in 1982, Damascus in 2004 (but disincorporated in 2020) and La Pine in 2006. As a result, the county’s Community Development Department doesn’t have set fees to review or process such petitions, so commissioner input is being sought before proceeding.

Aasen said assessor figures indicate $35 million worth of property within the proposed city limits, so the proposed tax rate would raise about $30,000 for the first year’s operating expenses.