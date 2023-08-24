Skip to Content
Government-politics

C.O. leaders to hold homelessness forum at Redmond’s Shepherd’s House Ministries

KTVZ
By
Published 11:51 AM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several Central Oregon leaders, including Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch and Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair, are holding a forum at Redmond's Shepherd's House Ministries Thursday to discuss their recent online meeting with Governor Tina Kotek, as well more bed space and services for shelters in the region.

The gathering comes a couple of weeks after the online meeting between Fitch, Adair, Kotek and Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler, to discuss the possibilities of opening two managed homeless camps in Deschutes County.

The governor told Central Oregon leaders at the time that she will only support (and allocate funding) to camps located within the Urban Growth Boundary. She told NewsChannel 21 after the meeting:

"I continue to firmly believe that we must exhaust every possible option within the UGB for shelter sites that provide practical options for people experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon, like safe park sites and other alternatives to outdoor camping sites particularly as winter approaches.

"My conversation with local elected county leaders today yielded common ground, and, I hope, a path forward."

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield will be at Redmond's Shepherd's House and air his report tonight at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Government-politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content