‘Here to be a cheerleader’: Gov. Kotek wraps up C.O. tour with visit to new Shepherd’s House shelter site in Redmond

(Update: Adding video, comments from Governor Kotek)

Explains why she's insisting managed camps be within urban areas

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek concluded a two-day Central Oregon tour Wednesday with a visit to Shepherd's House Ministries' future Redmond shelter, talking with reporters about a multitude of issues facing the region, from homelessness and managed homeless camp sites to drought concerns.

"This morning, we started off in Prineville, and had a wonderful breakfast with local leaders," Kotek said Thursday afternoon.

The governor has spent the last couple of days making stops as part of her "One Oregon Listening Tour," as she plans to visit every county during her first year in office.

Kotek recently held an online meeting with Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch, Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler, discussing the possibilities of opening two managed homeless camps in Deschutes County.

"Some individuals aren't going to want to be in a place where there's too many other people," Kotek explained Thursday. "They've been through a lot, they might have mental health issues, so these managed villages are a very, very important part of the continuum. I'm supportive of that. The state dollars can be used for that kind of sheltering."

During the call, the governor told the local leaders she wouldn't support a managed camp outside of Bend and Redmond's urban growth boundaries.

We asked the governor why she would only support camps in the UGBs.

"I think the hardest challenge of siting a camp outside the urban growth boundary is distance from services," Kotek said "It gets more expensive, the further you're out. Do you have electrical? Do you have plumbing?"

Within the boundaries, she said, "You're more likely to be closer to where you can really get those core utilities and things that you need."

The governor also discussed recent controversies surrounding the Point In Time Count, and whether she feels it's an accurate representation of certain areas' homeless issues.

County Commissioner Tony DeBone recently revealed the sheriff's office has paid homeless outreach consultant Kevin Dahlgren nearly $19,000 for their own homeless count report.

"I think we need to have transparency and accountability whenever we're doing that type of research," the governor said. "I'm going to rely on the tried and true methods that we've been using.

"Look, we also know those are undercounts," she added. "They're a starting point, and the PIT Count is what we're using across the state, so that's the standard that we'll be using for the services we're trying to fund."

Adair told us last week she still believes a proposed managed camp site at the Ward and Hamby road roundabout would work well, but it falls just outside of Bend's urban growth boundary.

Despite several locations proposed by the county being rejected for future managed camp sites, the governor says she will continue to work with Central Oregon leaders on establishing such managed camps in Bend and Redmond.

"We are looking at ODOT properties and other state properties, and see if we can be helpful in providing the land" for such a camp, Kotek said. "I hope we can figure it out. I think there are resources here to do it, and I'm here to be a cheerleader for that."

There were no public events in Central Oregon to meet with the governor during her visit this week.