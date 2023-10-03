Worst-case scenario: C.O. fire agencies receiving ballistic vests for active shooter response, other threats

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Several fire agencies around the High Desert, including Bend Fire & Rescue and the La Pine and Sisters-Camp Sherman rural fire districts, are receiving ballistic vests (also called 'bullet-proof vests') and medical kits this month, for situations where firefighters maybe dealing with active threats.

The kits are coming as a result of a $37,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Firefighters will use them in situations where they respond to an active shooter, and other emergency situations.

KTVZ’s Blake Mayfield is meeting with officials from fire departments across the region to learn more about the kits. His report airs tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.