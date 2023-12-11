Amid addiction crisis and calls for M. 110’s repeal, Oregon public safety leaders, cities propose list of fixes

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield speaking with Rep. Jason Kropf, Senator Lieber, DA Steve Gunnels for report at Five

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Three months after a new joint legislative committee began public meetings to seek comprehensive solutions to Oregon's drug and addiction crisis, amid many calls for either repeal or major reworking of Measure 110, specific proposals are coming into view, but the debate is far from over.

The voter-approved measure that decriminalized small amounts of some drugs and directed funding toward stepped-up treatment programs.

The Joint Interim Committee on Addiction and Community Safety Response said from the start that it's pursuing urgent public health and public safety solutions and will provide oversight during the 2024 session and beyond.

"The goal of this committee is simple: to save lives and make our communities safer," said Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego). "Oregonians are being harmed every day by this crisis and we all have a part to play in finding a path forward. It is a complex problem that demands a comprehensive solution and we are committed to working toward a solution this session and into the long term."

The bipartisan committee is tasked with ensuring law enforcement has the tools to effectively keep communities safe, that addiction treatment services are accessible for people who need help, and that the state is preventing people from falling into addiction. The committee is reviewing policy proposals brought forward, including changes to the Drug Decriminalization and Addiction Treatment Act (Measure 110) to ensure outcomes are in-line with voters’ intent of connecting people to treatment instead of criminal punishment for low-level possession.

“Everyone has a family member or friend that has been impacted by addiction or behavioral health challenges,” said House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis). “What we’re seeing in our streets and our communities is unacceptable. As leaders, it’s our job to provide oversight of our current crisis-to-care system and make sure we’re getting the outcomes we intended: a humane approach to addiction that centers the individual’s needs.”

The committee is co-chaired by Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber (D-Beaverton) and

Representative Jason Kropf (D-Bend).

Last week, after the committee's third public session, Kropf had this to say in a news release:

“Every Oregonian is impacted in one way or another by the drug crisis, which is why it is so important for us to make sure that Oregonians have an opportunity to be part of the solution. The testimony we heard today showed Oregonians have core, shared values that unite us. We all want cleaner streets, safer communities and a drug treatment system that meets people where they are.”

Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, also issued a statement after the meeting, saying the panel heard from "primarily special interest activists defending the measure they funded, with the goal of spreading this disaster to every state in the nation.

"At the end of the day, Oregon voters know that they were sold a bill of goods with Measure 110. They know that we need to start fresh, and we had better do it now," Knopp said.

“In the upcoming session, we have got to recriminalize dealing, possessing, and publicly using deadly drugs, give law enforcement the tools they need to provide accountability that will require treatment for addiction, and allow counties to address needs at the local level. Anything short of that would be failure,” Knopp added.

Recently, Oregon's district attorneys, police chiefs and sheriff's associations, along with the League of Oregon Cities, issued a joint list of policy recommendations for dealing with the worsening addiction issues. Gunnels will be speaking with county commissioners about their proposals on Wednesday: