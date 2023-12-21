Skip to Content
Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer is speaking with NewsChannel 21 about her first year in office

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer is nearing the end of her first year in Congress and reflecting on the highs and lows of a dramatic year on Capitol Hill.

Chavez-DeRemer defeated Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner for the newly drawn Fifth District House seat a year ago and faces a contested race again in 2024.

Isabella Warren is speaking with the congresswoman Thursday about her successes and challenges over the past year. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Isabella Warren

Isabella Warren is a Multimedia Journalist for NewsChannel 21.

