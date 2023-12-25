Rep. Cliff Bentz sounds off on China Hat Road issues, President Biden impeachment inquiry

(Update: More Bentz comments; report coming up at Five)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., is sounding off about the ongoing issues out on China Hat Road, along with why he voted to look further into an inquiry for potential impeachment of President Joe Biden.

Bentz told NewsChannel 21 he supports action in Congress to make it less challenging for the U.S. Forest Service to enforce their 14-day stay limit on public lands, such as the China Hat area south of Bend, where problems and issues have grown even more serious.

Bentz's district includes south Deschutes County, but not Bend, Sisters and other parts of the county.

During the interview, Bentz said the issues out at China Hat Road have gotten out of control in the past couple years since he took office in 2021.

He tells us he’s met on multiple occasions with Deschutes National Forest officials about how to solve the crime and other problems that have led nearby homeowners to raise concerns, some even to move away.

“This has been an issue basically since I started office,” Bentz said. "This has become a place people want to be because they get to be on national Forest Service land, use drugs and not have to worry about it."

But he added, “This is a little awkward, to come in and say, ‘We’re going convict you of a felony, or what amounts to a felony, for being on land that you actually own part of it.”

While there is a 14-day stay limit on public land, the agency says that doesn’t give them the legal authority to remove someone without a decision by a federal judge, in this case in Eugene.

Issuance of a violation notice for exceeding the 14-day stay limit is a misdemeanor offense that results in a ticket similar to receiving a traffic violation in other jurisdictions.

The congressman said, “I think the Forest Service needs additional legislation that lets them give a bigger penalty, if people choose to ignore their violation.”

In addition, Bentz also offered his reasoning as to why he voted earlier this month to look into an inquiry to potentially impeach President Joe Biden. Bentz is a member of the House Judiciary Committee that will investigate if the claims against Biden and his son Hunter are true.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield spoke with Bentz last week in a wide-ranging interview. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.