Deschutes commissioners Chang and Adair sound off on Measure 110; Chang claims fentanyl crisis isn’t due to measure

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In a conversation with NewsChannel 21, Deschutes County commissioners Phil Chang and Patti Adair shared their current thoughts on one of Oregon's most controversial ballot measures ever, Measure 110.

At one point in the conversation, Chang said the fentanyl crisis was "predictable" in reaching Oregon and the West Coast at large, due to it spreading from the East Coast throughout the pandemic.

Chang also stated that while it's easy to look at the measure and its controversial decriminalization element and blame the state's current drug crisis on it, he believes fentanyl's arrival in Oregon was inevitable, and that Measure 110 is not the reason for the current crisis.

