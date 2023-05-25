Senior prank reported at Culver High School, confirmed by sheriff’s office

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) — An elaborate senior prank at Culver High School last week has sent some ripples through the Class of 2023.

An upset parent initially contacted NewsChannel 21 after finding out what occurred that evening from their child.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office, a “high-ranking” school official let some seniors into the halls and classrooms during a school board meeting last week.

They reportedly then poured concrete mix into a washer and dryer on the campus, covered the hallways with toilet paper and also flipped a "junk car" over.

