Golden Fire in Klamath County grows to 2,000 acres, zero containment, evacuations in place

(Update: New acreage, Sunday AM update: Klamath SO says it began at illegal marijuana grow property)

BONANZA, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Golden Fire that broke out Saturday in the Bly Mountain area of Klamath County has grown to about 2,000 acres, and area evacuations while reduced are still in place, authorities said Sunday morning. The sheriff's office said it apparently began on the property of an illegal marijuana grow.

Here's Sunday morning's update from the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership:

The Golden Fire continues to burn on Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected land, Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District, and threatens Fremont-Winema National Forest lands approximately 11 miles north of Bonanza.

The fire is estimated to be approximately 2,000 acres, with no containment. It was reported Saturday afternoon around 1:02 p.m. The fire cause is still under investigation.

Firefighters worked overnight on structure protection and constructing dozer line, handline, and contingency lines. Today the focus will be continued structure protection and work towards containment.

Oregon State Fire Marshal sent two task forces (from Central Oregon and the Rogue Valley) through immediate response Saturday afternoon to add capacity protecting structures. Additionally, a conflagration was declared by Governor Kotek, allowing OSFM to send additional task forces and an incident management team Saturday evening.

The Golden Fire is under unified command with local fire managers, as well as the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Blue Team. An ODF Incident Management Team is expected to take command of the Golden Fire today at 1800.

Multiple structures remain threatened. Residents in the area should monitor their current evacuation status as this incident progresses. Highway 140E and Bly Mountain Cutoff are open with limited visibility.

For firefighter and public safety, use caution if traveling in the area. There will be increased fire traffic around the Bonanza area.

The following is updated evacuation information, at the request of the Golden Fire Incident Commander, issued by Klamath County Emergency Management:

Level 3 (GO NOW) East of Highway 140E, north of Keno Springs Lane, and south of Polar Bear Lane.



For the latest evacuation information call the Klamath County hotline 541-205-9730. To sign up for Klamath County alerts, visit http://alerts.klamathcounty.org

The American Red Cross along with Klamath County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has set up a shelter for evacuees at Bonanza High School. 31601 Mission Street, Bonanza Oregon 97623.

There is a red flag warning issued for Klamath County for today through Monday for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity. The public is urged to use extreme caution with anything that can spark a wildfire. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

The Klamath County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning that a large portion of the area remains under a Level 3 evacuation, although many residents were able to return to their property after initially being evacuated.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation and will be determined by fire cause investigators from the Oregon Department of Forestry.

"Detectives from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office will be working with the fire investigator(s) due to the likelihood the fire was caused by a reckless act," the sheriff's office said, adding: "Initial information is that the fire began on private property being used to grow marijuana illegally."

Klamath County Fire District 3 says it has been battling the Golden Fire since around 1 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters say there are currently structures threatened by the fire.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal initially mobilized two task forces to Klamath County to provide added capacity to protect structures near the Golden Fire. The task forces from the Rogue Valley and Central Oregon were sent through Immediate Response, a tool the OSFM uses to send additional firefighters and equipment outside of a conflagration.

This is the third immediate response mobilization in a week OSFM has activated. Immediate response is made possible through the OSFM’s Response Ready Oregon initiative, created through Oregon’s wildfire omnibus bill, Senate Bill 762, which was signed into law in 2021.

Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Golden Fire to allow the Oregon State Fire Marshal to mobilize more resources to protect life and property. The OSFM is mobilizing additional task forces and an incident management team to Klamath County as firefighters continue to battle the fire Saturday evening.

"The Golden Fire has been growing rapidly due to the dry, windy conditions in Klamath County," said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. "With the continued hot, dry conditions on the way for Klamath County, the OSFM is mobilizing additional resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS) to help the local fire service agencies on scene."



In accordance with ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined the fire poses a threat to life, safety, and property, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The governor's declaration cleared the way for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources in battling the fire and further support a coordinated response.



The OSFM's Blue Incident Management Team will be briefed and assume command of the Golden Fire. The additional task forces are coming from Yamhill and Clatsop counties through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System.