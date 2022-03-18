La Pine-area residents threatened by destructive Darlene Fire seeking fuels reduction grant

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two La Pine-area residents who live off Darlene Way and were frighteningly close to one of last year's major Central Oregon wildfires are looking to keep their home safe, and a new state fuels reduction grant program could be just the ticket.

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District said Wednesday it is accepting applications from landowners in several areas of Central Oregon who are interested in completing fuel reduction projects around their homes.

The residents say they were within a half a mile of the destructive Darlene Fire, and want to make sure their homes and surroundings are as safe as possible.

The intent of the projects is to reduce the potential of wildfire spreading to structures and to improve ingress/egress routes in the wildland-urban interface, specifically Juniper Canyon residents in Crook County, DRRH 1-5 & 9 in the La Pine area of Deschutes County, and Crooked River Ranch in Jefferson and Deschutes counties.

Funding for the projects comes from the $5 million grant program established by Senate Bill 762, legislation which focuses on creating fire-adapted communities through fuels reduction of hazardous fuels on small forestlands.

