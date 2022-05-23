Hwy. 97 reopens at La Pine’s Wickiup Junction after BNSF makes railroad crossing repairs

(Update: Highway reopens early)

ODOT study underway may revive railroad overpass

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Motorists traveling between Bend and La Pine Monday morning were greeted by some delays and a detour as a section of Highway 97 was closed just north of La Pine for railroad crossing repair work.

The highway was closed to allow BNSF Railway to make replace a section of rail along the railroad crossing at Wickiup Junction. BNSF spokesperson Gus Melonas said the rail needed to be replaced do to normal stresses of up to 10 trains daily passing over it and that numerous replacements like this are carried out each day. This one just happened to be at a crossing.

The section of rail had been replaced by 10 a.m. Monday, but the closure was still in place for nearly two more hours to allow for repair work to be completed. Melonas said BNSF and the Oregon Department of Transportation hoped to have the highway reopened between 2 and 3 p.m., but it was open before noon for midday commuters.

During the closure, ODOT had a detour in place using Burgess Road, Huntington Road, and State Rec Road. ODOT spokesperson Kasey Davey said earlier drivers could expect 20-minute delays.

The at-grade crossing was slated to be replaced with an overpass, but the project was suspended in 2017 due to structural instability at the site. Davey said a 5-year feasibility study is underway to determine the future of the intersection, which could include a possible revival of the overpass project and a realignment of Burgess Road, which intersects Highway 97 just south of the crossing.

