La Pine Frontier Days return; preparations for wide variety of fun activities underway

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The La Pine community is preparing for four days of fun-filled activities. It's the La Pine Frontier Days starting on Friday. People were busy Thursday with preparations at the site, getting it ready for the public.

There will be a wide variety of fun activities to partake in, from apple pie contests to a men's beautiful legs contest, and beard and mustache competitions, along with the traditional fireworks, a fun run, the 21st annual grand prix lawnmower race and so much more.

The event is at a new location, 16260 6th Street in La Pine.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee is visiting to watch the setup unfold and will learn what's new this year. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at five.