La Pine Fire District seeks 5-year levy renewal on May ballot

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The La Pine Rural Fire Protection District is looking to renew their five-year operating levy on the May election ballot, the same one on which Bend Fire and Rescue is proposing a levy renewal.

La Pine Fire's proposed levy will remain at 64 cents per $1,000 of taxable assessed property value.

It'll be a five-year operating levy for hiring fire and emergency medical staff starting July 1.

Here's a fire district news release on the levy, issued Tuesday:

La Pine Fire District Board Seeks New Local Operations Levy

This measure will allow the District to hire the staffing required to meet the emergency needs of this fast-growing community. Emergency calls have increased 56% over the past decade. Paramedic transports to the hospital in Bend, which take fire/EMS crews out of the District for more than 2 hours, have doubled in the past 3 years. Over 600 times in 2022, the District responded to 2 or more concurrent emergency calls. In 183 cases, there were no crews within the District to respond to emergency calls.

Current levy amounts have not changed since 1998 and are set to renew in 2024 with voter approval. This new local operations levy will add up to 9 new firefighter/paramedics, providing an additional crew to respond to emergencies 24/7.

The tax will be $0.64/$1000 assessed property valuation. A home valued at $200,000 would pay $128 per year ($10.66/month). Estimated annual tax received by the District would be $1,379,698.

This levy, in combination with other taxes and fees, will provide essential funds that would:

Increase Fire / EMS staffing from 2 to 3 crews, available 24/7

Reduce response times, especially during times of multiple

emergency calls for service

Assure that effective firefighting forces remains within the

community, even during times of multiple transports to Bend

hospital.

Improve the communities fire response and prevention efforts to

wildland / urban interface fires.

The La Pine Rural Fire Protection District has highly trained and professional career firefighters and medical personnel along with a residential full-immersion student firefighter program and a volunteer support services group providing essential emergency services to the community.

The La Pine Fire District has been able to keep the tax rates the same over 20 years while providing essential emergency services to the community by prioritizing, practicing frugality, growing in pace with the community, and carrying no debt – every penny is used to provide service.

The District has highly trained professional career and volunteer staff dedicated to the best possible care and who responded to 2965 emergency calls in 2022.

