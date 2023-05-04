Skip to Content
La Pine
La Pine’s American Legion Post 45 is getting some upgrades, with community’s help

The American Legion

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- American Legion Post 45 in La Pine has some big upgrades in the works, including restoration of their log-home building and an ongoing fund-raiser to pave the parking lot.

The American Legion's mission is to help military service men and women in times of crisis. The organization advocates for veterans to achieve careers, education, and health care services.

Commander Curtis Cray tells us Richardson Log Homes deserves a salute for donating labor and materials to complete the restoration, while another company discounted the stain to help them out.

"We’ve struggled financially in the past financially, and being able to keep up on maintenance has been difficult, but with the community coming together, we are finally getting it done," he says.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Cray in La Pine Thursday to learn how long these projects have been in the works and how they hope to fund the rest of the work. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

