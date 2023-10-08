Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies seek public’s help in search for missing La Pine man

Darrell Love last seen at his camp Sunday morning, Gordy's Truck Stop later in the day

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help Sunday evening in finding a man missing from his La Pine camp since the morning who was spotted in the afternoon at an area truck stop.

Around 9 a.m., Darrell Ray Love, 59, left his camp near the intersection of Darelene and Rosland roads, Sergeant Jason Wall said. He told a family member he would return to his camp but has yet to do so.

Love was last seen by staff at Gordy’s Truck Stop on Whitney Road around 3 p.m., the sergeant said.

“According to Love’s family, Love has un-diagnosed mental health concerns related to memory,” Wall said in a news release.

Love has a long white beard and last was seen wearing a tray sweat top and pants, with black shoes. He does not have a cellphone with him, Wall added.

Any community members who have seen or fin Darrell Love is asked to contact Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

Back in March of 2001, Love's disappearance led to an extensive search on BLM land until he was found by a community member, cold but otherwise okay, deputies said.