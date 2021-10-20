Bend woman continues blanket, hand and foot warmer drive in honor of her late husband

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend woman who recently lost her husband to Type 2 diabetes is continuing an annual project he started in the Bend community.

Margaret Brown says she is collecting blankets and hand and foot warmers until Nov. 6.

Her husband, Cory Brown, was a longtime manager of the Conoco North Bend gas station, which is now a 76 station. He passed away on August 23 after slipping into a diabetic coma.

Due to the sentimental value attached to the community-enriching project, Margaret said she's willing to drive to people's home to pickup the items.

She said several people in the community were familiar with him and remarks he was a good man.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with the woman for more details about the blanket drive and her husband's impact on the community -- and about how you can help with donations.

Her report is coming up at 5 on KTVZ.